Georgia coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Georgia faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Georgia, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Georgia
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases2,246,700402
Deaths40,55214

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Georgia, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

1
82

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Georgia. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Georgia

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Appling County003,757135
Atkinson County001,66554
Bacon County102,78181
Baker County0033715
Baldwin County008,202255
Banks County003,82099
Barrow County4022,164274
Bartow County6025,002466
Ben Hill County502,321122
Berrien County002,21892
Bibb County3032,435813
Bleckley County001,573107
Brantley County002,692113
Brooks County002,11495
Bryan County107,758102
Bulloch County0011,334277
Burke County003,191118
Butts County105,350171
Calhoun County001,06525
Camden County1010,244136
Candler County001,477106
Carroll County3016,200482
Catoosa County0013,973191
Charlton County002,44364
Chatham County5162,205972
Chattahoochee County906,81322
Chattooga County105,819145
Cherokee County6052,229669
Clarke County5029,831249
Clay County003837
Clayton County14067,4041,040
Clinch County001,53843
Cobb County371162,8411,980
Coffee County-108,615296
Colquitt County108,863267
Columbia County6023,527410
Cook County002,22679
Coweta County7025,923513
Crawford County001,36963
Crisp County002,657142
Dade County002,94336
Dawson County207,129105
DeKalb County342159,2821,867
Decatur County005,884137
Dodge County002,239163
Dooly County001,65273
Dougherty County2015,956531
Douglas County15033,206440
Early County002,24265
Echols County0049312
Effingham County1011,624208
Elbert County102,881118
Emanuel County003,607164
Evans County001,64267
Fannin County004,521175
Fayette County8021,514363
Floyd County3025,921543
Forsyth County12051,610439
Franklin County304,743107
Fulton County591224,9882,535
Gilmer County005,120187
Glascock County0028826
Glynn County1020,022423
Gordon County2013,325288
Grady County004,091112
Greene County103,69389
Gwinnett County441204,3542,018
Habersham County109,279279
Hall County13153,218891
Hancock County001,58491
Haralson County003,786182
Harris County205,749118
Hart County403,511107
Heard County001,69960
Henry County13054,220728
Houston County3027,521525
Irwin County001,10554
Jackson County4020,602302
Jasper County001,95479
Jeff Davis County002,41676
Jefferson County002,333117
Jenkins County001,13667
Johnson County001,61281
Jones County004,181119
Lamar County003,684124
Lanier County001,24329
Laurens County109,402322
Lee County004,274110
Liberty County2013,215160
Lincoln County0091438
Long County002,68236
Lowndes County1017,585421
Lumpkin County207,743136
Macon County001,36752
Madison County106,532119
Marion County001,06654
McDuffie County003,221109
McIntosh County002,19939
Meriwether County103,846154
Miller County001,41230
Mitchell County003,373124
Monroe County004,433182
Montgomery County001,54655
Morgan County003,41371
Murray County1010,201197
Muscogee County9036,356889
Newton County5021,642479
Oconee County207,940114
Oglethorpe County102,69162
Paulding County7030,602457
Peach County104,366142
Pickens County205,798182
Pierce County002,946141
Pike County003,017106
Polk County1010,381204
Pulaski County001,37683
Putnam County004,130111
Quitman County002705
Rabun County003,053103
Randolph County0092349
Richmond County7141,509938
Rockdale County5018,477336
Schley County0057911
Screven County002,00574
Seminole County001,83035
Spalding County2011,726437
Stephens County206,449172
Stewart County102,50135
Sumter County104,277180
Talbot County101,04834
Taliaferro County002024
Tattnall County003,613141
Taylor County101,27951
Telfair County001,35588
Terrell County001,27270
Thomas County009,540228
Tift County106,717234
Toombs County005,825208
Towns County102,348118
Treutlen County001,22868
Troup County3014,072403
Turner County001,22664
Twiggs County001,17473
Union County205,100170
Upson County104,873250
Walker County1015,089266
Walton County2018,326459
Ware County006,292295
Warren County0071932
Washington County003,509140
Wayne County106,252219
Webster County0027410
Wheeler County0097939
White County207,282172
Whitfield County0029,756471
Wilcox County0087672
Wilkes County001,17255
Wilkinson County001,83863
Worth County002,548124

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

