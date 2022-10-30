Florida coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|7,152,018
|883
|Deaths
|82,176
|15
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Florida, there were 6,185 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 111 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Florida. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Florida
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Alachua County
|31
|0
|84,349
|285
|Baker County
|12
|0
|10,195
|62
|Bay County
|28
|0
|53,008
|394
|Bradford County
|3
|0
|8,768
|58
|Brevard County
|79
|0
|166,342
|914
|Broward County
|273
|0
|733,977
|3,079
|Calhoun County
|0
|0
|4,664
|45
|Charlotte County
|31
|0
|45,285
|437
|Citrus County
|21
|0
|36,979
|463
|Clay County
|21
|0
|63,873
|352
|Collier County
|39
|0
|99,256
|551
|Columbia County
|10
|0
|24,513
|170
|DeSoto County
|3
|0
|10,804
|97
|Dixie County
|1
|0
|4,723
|24
|Duval County
|99
|0
|302,262
|1,483
|Escambia County
|22
|0
|90,555
|706
|Flagler County
|18
|0
|27,429
|114
|Franklin County
|1
|0
|3,410
|20
|Gadsden County
|8
|0
|16,635
|99
|Gilchrist County
|2
|0
|5,373
|44
|Glades County
|1
|0
|2,225
|19
|Gulf County
|1
|0
|4,811
|45
|Hamilton County
|1
|0
|4,342
|25
|Hardee County
|2
|0
|9,941
|45
|Hendry County
|3
|0
|13,300
|87
|Hernando County
|22
|0
|51,342
|482
|Highlands County
|15
|0
|29,211
|366
|Hillsborough County
|163
|0
|456,828
|1,832
|Holmes County
|2
|0
|6,112
|49
|Indian River County
|26
|0
|40,442
|306
|Jackson County
|4
|0
|17,046
|158
|Jefferson County
|1
|0
|4,748
|28
|Lafayette County
|0
|0
|3,047
|26
|Lake County
|53
|0
|103,308
|663
|Lee County
|91
|0
|228,269
|1,009
|Leon County
|36
|0
|106,906
|332
|Levy County
|5
|0
|12,154
|56
|Liberty County
|1
|0
|2,883
|16
|Madison County
|1
|0
|6,740
|45
|Manatee County
|50
|0
|116,849
|689
|Marion County
|46
|0
|100,090
|996
|Martin County
|21
|0
|37,945
|335
|Miami-Dade County
|510
|0
|1,458,979
|6,472
|Monroe County
|9
|0
|21,552
|52
|Nassau County
|11
|0
|25,974
|127
|Okaloosa County
|13
|0
|59,325
|367
|Okeechobee County
|2
|0
|12,049
|89
|Orange County
|152
|0
|454,309
|1,310
|Osceola County
|43
|0
|137,100
|529
|Palm Beach County
|222
|0
|451,801
|2,883
|Pasco County
|60
|0
|151,273
|802
|Pinellas County
|123
|0
|260,579
|1,671
|Polk County
|140
|0
|246,157
|1,387
|Putnam County
|4
|0
|20,486
|160
|Santa Rosa County
|15
|0
|56,456
|291
|Sarasota County
|76
|0
|113,688
|844
|Seminole County
|48
|0
|125,994
|516
|St. Johns County
|40
|0
|74,562
|221
|St. Lucie County
|42
|0
|91,133
|657
|Sumter County
|24
|0
|27,996
|284
|Suwannee County
|6
|0
|15,105
|140
|Taylor County
|2
|0
|7,811
|48
|Union County
|2
|0
|4,911
|74
|Volusia County
|65
|0
|142,881
|846
|Wakulla County
|3
|0
|11,614
|56
|Walton County
|6
|0
|18,914
|89
|Washington County
|2
|0
|7,413
|52
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.