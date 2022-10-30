USAFactsUSAFacts
Florida coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Florida faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Florida, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
Florida
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases7,152,018883
Deaths82,17615

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Florida, there were 6,185 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 111 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

3
40

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Florida. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Florida

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Alachua County31084,349285
Baker County12010,19562
Bay County28053,008394
Bradford County308,76858
Brevard County790166,342914
Broward County2730733,9773,079
Calhoun County004,66445
Charlotte County31045,285437
Citrus County21036,979463
Clay County21063,873352
Collier County39099,256551
Columbia County10024,513170
DeSoto County3010,80497
Dixie County104,72324
Duval County990302,2621,483
Escambia County22090,555706
Flagler County18027,429114
Franklin County103,41020
Gadsden County8016,63599
Gilchrist County205,37344
Glades County102,22519
Gulf County104,81145
Hamilton County104,34225
Hardee County209,94145
Hendry County3013,30087
Hernando County22051,342482
Highlands County15029,211366
Hillsborough County1630456,8281,832
Holmes County206,11249
Indian River County26040,442306
Jackson County4017,046158
Jefferson County104,74828
Lafayette County003,04726
Lake County530103,308663
Lee County910228,2691,009
Leon County360106,906332
Levy County5012,15456
Liberty County102,88316
Madison County106,74045
Manatee County500116,849689
Marion County460100,090996
Martin County21037,945335
Miami-Dade County51001,458,9796,472
Monroe County9021,55252
Nassau County11025,974127
Okaloosa County13059,325367
Okeechobee County2012,04989
Orange County1520454,3091,310
Osceola County430137,100529
Palm Beach County2220451,8012,883
Pasco County600151,273802
Pinellas County1230260,5791,671
Polk County1400246,1571,387
Putnam County4020,486160
Santa Rosa County15056,456291
Sarasota County760113,688844
Seminole County480125,994516
St. Johns County40074,562221
St. Lucie County42091,133657
Sumter County24027,996284
Suwannee County6015,105140
Taylor County207,81148
Union County204,91174
Volusia County650142,881846
Wakulla County3011,61456
Walton County6018,91489
Washington County207,41352

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

