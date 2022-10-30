Colorado coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|1,660,555
|684
|Deaths
|13,344
|2
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Colorado, there were 1,548 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 8 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Colorado. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Colorado
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams County
|60
|0
|158,536
|1,390
|Alamosa County
|3
|0
|5,498
|64
|Arapahoe County
|66
|0
|187,285
|1,294
|Archuleta County
|0
|0
|2,948
|16
|Baca County
|0
|0
|993
|15
|Bent County
|1
|0
|2,842
|49
|Boulder County
|38
|0
|86,042
|406
|Broomfield County
|10
|0
|17,340
|123
|Chaffee County
|1
|0
|5,480
|56
|Cheyenne County
|0
|0
|322
|9
|Clear Creek County
|0
|0
|1,626
|12
|Conejos County
|2
|0
|2,168
|57
|Costilla County
|0
|0
|720
|18
|Crowley County
|1
|0
|3,486
|31
|Custer County
|0
|0
|667
|21
|Delta County
|3
|0
|6,868
|149
|Denver County
|87
|0
|213,017
|1,446
|Dolores County
|0
|0
|367
|8
|Douglas County
|33
|0
|96,515
|474
|Eagle County
|3
|0
|18,141
|37
|El Paso County
|107
|0
|224,485
|1,806
|Elbert County
|2
|0
|5,591
|45
|Fremont County
|7
|0
|17,587
|201
|Garfield County
|4
|0
|17,265
|102
|Gilpin County
|0
|0
|986
|4
|Grand County
|0
|0
|3,895
|30
|Gunnison County
|0
|0
|3,432
|14
|Hinsdale County
|0
|0
|132
|0
|Huerfano County
|1
|0
|1,681
|38
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|169
|0
|Jefferson County
|69
|0
|153,112
|1,454
|Kiowa County
|0
|0
|337
|6
|Kit Carson County
|0
|0
|1,814
|33
|La Plata County
|8
|0
|15,080
|92
|Lake County
|0
|0
|1,854
|2
|Larimer County
|42
|0
|101,510
|558
|Las Animas County
|3
|0
|4,092
|47
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|2,211
|9
|Logan County
|2
|0
|8,221
|115
|Mesa County
|21
|0
|48,532
|603
|Mineral County
|0
|0
|241
|2
|Moffat County
|2
|0
|3,471
|58
|Montezuma County
|4
|0
|7,131
|86
|Montrose County
|4
|0
|10,676
|174
|Morgan County
|1
|0
|6,515
|140
|Otero County
|4
|0
|5,007
|133
|Ouray County
|0
|0
|892
|6
|Park County
|0
|0
|2,939
|20
|Phillips County
|0
|0
|1,022
|19
|Pitkin County
|0
|0
|6,693
|7
|Prowers County
|3
|0
|2,985
|51
|Pueblo County
|83
|0
|57,926
|843
|Rio Blanco County
|1
|0
|2,063
|15
|Rio Grande County
|1
|0
|3,416
|46
|Routt County
|2
|0
|7,544
|33
|Saguache County
|0
|0
|1,206
|12
|San Juan County
|0
|0
|209
|0
|San Miguel County
|0
|0
|2,333
|8
|Sedgwick County
|0
|0
|490
|10
|Summit County
|3
|0
|11,634
|15
|Teller County
|2
|0
|5,710
|61
|Washington County
|0
|0
|1,069
|28
|Weld County
|0
|0
|94,253
|716
|Yuma County
|1
|0
|2,203
|27
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.