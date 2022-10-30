USAFactsUSAFacts
Colorado coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Colorado faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Colorado, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Colorado
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases1,660,555684
Deaths13,3442

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Colorado, there were 1,548 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 8 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Colorado. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Colorado

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County600158,5361,390
Alamosa County305,49864
Arapahoe County660187,2851,294
Archuleta County002,94816
Baca County0099315
Bent County102,84249
Boulder County38086,042406
Broomfield County10017,340123
Chaffee County105,48056
Cheyenne County003229
Clear Creek County001,62612
Conejos County202,16857
Costilla County0072018
Crowley County103,48631
Custer County0066721
Delta County306,868149
Denver County870213,0171,446
Dolores County003678
Douglas County33096,515474
Eagle County3018,14137
El Paso County1070224,4851,806
Elbert County205,59145
Fremont County7017,587201
Garfield County4017,265102
Gilpin County009864
Grand County003,89530
Gunnison County003,43214
Hinsdale County001320
Huerfano County101,68138
Jackson County001690
Jefferson County690153,1121,454
Kiowa County003376
Kit Carson County001,81433
La Plata County8015,08092
Lake County001,8542
Larimer County420101,510558
Las Animas County304,09247
Lincoln County002,2119
Logan County208,221115
Mesa County21048,532603
Mineral County002412
Moffat County203,47158
Montezuma County407,13186
Montrose County4010,676174
Morgan County106,515140
Otero County405,007133
Ouray County008926
Park County002,93920
Phillips County001,02219
Pitkin County006,6937
Prowers County302,98551
Pueblo County83057,926843
Rio Blanco County102,06315
Rio Grande County103,41646
Routt County207,54433
Saguache County001,20612
San Juan County002090
San Miguel County002,3338
Sedgwick County0049010
Summit County3011,63415
Teller County205,71061
Washington County001,06928
Weld County0094,253716
Yuma County102,20327

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

