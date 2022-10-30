USAFactsUSAFacts
Arkansas coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Arkansas faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Arkansas, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Arkansas
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases929,903268
Deaths12,4397

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Arkansas, there were 306 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 13 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

2
25

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Arkansas. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Arkansas

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Arkansas County206,67988
Ashley County105,90379
Baxter County4010,260273
Benton County15174,124933
Boone County6010,698193
Bradley County103,45356
Calhoun County001,15214
Carroll County306,991119
Chicot County203,04663
Clark County206,15589
Clay County204,74899
Cleburne County107,595140
Cleveland County102,57440
Columbia County206,355102
Conway County306,14674
Craighead County18044,135363
Crawford County4017,936273
Crittenden County2015,959236
Cross County205,50897
Dallas County001,99438
Desha County003,50543
Drew County105,34177
Faulkner County11040,883347
Franklin County104,27677
Fulton County103,00097
Garland County6126,097550
Grant County005,00664
Greene County4018,417189
Hempstead County105,35677
Hot Spring County2012,600154
Howard County204,41957
Independence County5012,187224
Izard County204,48377
Jackson County106,93072
Jefferson County3021,498307
Johnson County207,77594
Lafayette County001,44930
Lawrence County206,15987
Lee County103,25666
Lincoln County005,27770
Little River County103,723108
Logan County105,78284
Lonoke County9022,943266
Madison County304,58165
Marion County203,93094
Miller County2011,056190
Mississippi County6015,546225
Monroe County202,22437
Montgomery County101,72263
Nevada County102,59246
Newton County101,94451
Ouachita County306,460119
Perry County102,86840
Phillips County505,490103
Pike County102,81848
Poinsett County309,425136
Polk County204,524157
Pope County4020,350224
Prairie County102,30146
Pulaski County371121,9221,281
Randolph County306,048100
Saline County13135,273375
Scott County002,73447
Searcy County002,39452
Sebastian County8037,588564
Sevier County106,83081
Sharp County105,452118
St. Francis County208,239104
Stone County103,45173
Union County3010,819193
Van Buren County204,04565
Washington County19177,172683
White County11025,744327
Woodruff County002,15333
Yell County307,402113

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

