Arkansas coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|929,903
|268
|Deaths
|12,439
|7
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Arkansas, there were 306 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 13 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Arkansas. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Arkansas
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Arkansas County
|2
|0
|6,679
|88
|Ashley County
|1
|0
|5,903
|79
|Baxter County
|4
|0
|10,260
|273
|Benton County
|15
|1
|74,124
|933
|Boone County
|6
|0
|10,698
|193
|Bradley County
|1
|0
|3,453
|56
|Calhoun County
|0
|0
|1,152
|14
|Carroll County
|3
|0
|6,991
|119
|Chicot County
|2
|0
|3,046
|63
|Clark County
|2
|0
|6,155
|89
|Clay County
|2
|0
|4,748
|99
|Cleburne County
|1
|0
|7,595
|140
|Cleveland County
|1
|0
|2,574
|40
|Columbia County
|2
|0
|6,355
|102
|Conway County
|3
|0
|6,146
|74
|Craighead County
|18
|0
|44,135
|363
|Crawford County
|4
|0
|17,936
|273
|Crittenden County
|2
|0
|15,959
|236
|Cross County
|2
|0
|5,508
|97
|Dallas County
|0
|0
|1,994
|38
|Desha County
|0
|0
|3,505
|43
|Drew County
|1
|0
|5,341
|77
|Faulkner County
|11
|0
|40,883
|347
|Franklin County
|1
|0
|4,276
|77
|Fulton County
|1
|0
|3,000
|97
|Garland County
|6
|1
|26,097
|550
|Grant County
|0
|0
|5,006
|64
|Greene County
|4
|0
|18,417
|189
|Hempstead County
|1
|0
|5,356
|77
|Hot Spring County
|2
|0
|12,600
|154
|Howard County
|2
|0
|4,419
|57
|Independence County
|5
|0
|12,187
|224
|Izard County
|2
|0
|4,483
|77
|Jackson County
|1
|0
|6,930
|72
|Jefferson County
|3
|0
|21,498
|307
|Johnson County
|2
|0
|7,775
|94
|Lafayette County
|0
|0
|1,449
|30
|Lawrence County
|2
|0
|6,159
|87
|Lee County
|1
|0
|3,256
|66
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|5,277
|70
|Little River County
|1
|0
|3,723
|108
|Logan County
|1
|0
|5,782
|84
|Lonoke County
|9
|0
|22,943
|266
|Madison County
|3
|0
|4,581
|65
|Marion County
|2
|0
|3,930
|94
|Miller County
|2
|0
|11,056
|190
|Mississippi County
|6
|0
|15,546
|225
|Monroe County
|2
|0
|2,224
|37
|Montgomery County
|1
|0
|1,722
|63
|Nevada County
|1
|0
|2,592
|46
|Newton County
|1
|0
|1,944
|51
|Ouachita County
|3
|0
|6,460
|119
|Perry County
|1
|0
|2,868
|40
|Phillips County
|5
|0
|5,490
|103
|Pike County
|1
|0
|2,818
|48
|Poinsett County
|3
|0
|9,425
|136
|Polk County
|2
|0
|4,524
|157
|Pope County
|4
|0
|20,350
|224
|Prairie County
|1
|0
|2,301
|46
|Pulaski County
|37
|1
|121,922
|1,281
|Randolph County
|3
|0
|6,048
|100
|Saline County
|13
|1
|35,273
|375
|Scott County
|0
|0
|2,734
|47
|Searcy County
|0
|0
|2,394
|52
|Sebastian County
|8
|0
|37,588
|564
|Sevier County
|1
|0
|6,830
|81
|Sharp County
|1
|0
|5,452
|118
|St. Francis County
|2
|0
|8,239
|104
|Stone County
|1
|0
|3,451
|73
|Union County
|3
|0
|10,819
|193
|Van Buren County
|2
|0
|4,045
|65
|Washington County
|19
|1
|77,172
|683
|White County
|11
|0
|25,744
|327
|Woodruff County
|0
|0
|2,153
|33
|Yell County
|3
|0
|7,402
|113
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.