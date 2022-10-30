USAFactsUSAFacts
Arizona coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Arizona faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Arizona, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Arizona
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases2,283,074776
Deaths29,8520

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Arizona, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Arizona. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Arizona

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Apache County30031,721608
Cochise County14036,297564
Coconino County22050,042472
Gila County8019,957379
Graham County3013,451176
Greenlee County102,48432
La Paz County105,770143
Maricopa County45501,431,09717,103
Mohave County16063,9011,435
Navajo County13044,481902
Pima County1260293,6253,803
Pinal County470148,2311,645
Santa Cruz County2018,561228
Yavapai County24055,5321,195
Yuma County15067,9231,167

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

