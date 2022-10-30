Alabama coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|1,531,305
|366
|Deaths
|20,533
|4
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Alabama, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Alabama. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Alabama
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Autauga County
|4
|0
|18,480
|228
|Baldwin County
|11
|0
|65,895
|716
|Barbour County
|2
|0
|6,926
|103
|Bibb County
|2
|0
|7,560
|108
|Blount County
|4
|0
|17,286
|258
|Bullock County
|1
|0
|2,817
|54
|Butler County
|0
|0
|6,056
|130
|Calhoun County
|8
|0
|38,477
|659
|Chambers County
|1
|0
|10,017
|169
|Cherokee County
|1
|0
|6,039
|87
|Chilton County
|2
|0
|12,438
|214
|Choctaw County
|0
|0
|2,193
|38
|Clarke County
|0
|0
|8,041
|106
|Clay County
|1
|0
|4,761
|90
|Cleburne County
|0
|0
|4,118
|71
|Coffee County
|3
|0
|16,062
|242
|Colbert County
|7
|0
|19,602
|270
|Conecuh County
|1
|0
|3,354
|73
|Coosa County
|0
|0
|3,511
|62
|Covington County
|1
|0
|10,967
|250
|Crenshaw County
|0
|0
|4,406
|107
|Cullman County
|6
|0
|29,527
|383
|Dale County
|3
|0
|15,486
|244
|Dallas County
|3
|0
|10,141
|255
|DeKalb County
|5
|0
|21,284
|341
|Elmore County
|6
|0
|27,810
|358
|Escambia County
|1
|0
|11,597
|178
|Etowah County
|15
|0
|32,396
|680
|Fayette County
|2
|0
|5,583
|97
|Franklin County
|2
|0
|11,329
|147
|Geneva County
|2
|0
|7,471
|171
|Greene County
|0
|0
|2,149
|52
|Hale County
|1
|0
|5,390
|109
|Henry County
|1
|0
|5,481
|79
|Houston County
|5
|0
|30,437
|525
|Jackson County
|8
|0
|17,089
|251
|Jefferson County
|59
|1
|220,295
|2,467
|Lamar County
|3
|0
|4,435
|69
|Lauderdale County
|7
|0
|28,364
|410
|Lawrence County
|2
|0
|8,915
|174
|Lee County
|7
|0
|44,293
|354
|Limestone County
|7
|0
|29,863
|307
|Lowndes County
|1
|0
|3,077
|80
|Macon County
|0
|0
|4,809
|89
|Madison County
|36
|0
|107,929
|1,024
|Marengo County
|1
|0
|5,830
|114
|Marion County
|3
|0
|9,427
|156
|Marshall County
|5
|0
|31,039
|404
|Mobile County
|17
|0
|128,436
|1,745
|Monroe County
|1
|0
|6,190
|84
|Montgomery County
|16
|0
|67,122
|997
|Morgan County
|16
|0
|43,288
|536
|Perry County
|0
|0
|2,506
|49
|Pickens County
|3
|0
|6,008
|112
|Pike County
|1
|0
|8,750
|140
|Randolph County
|3
|0
|5,927
|77
|Russell County
|3
|0
|12,064
|98
|Shelby County
|19
|0
|71,943
|471
|St. Clair County
|10
|0
|30,250
|434
|Sumter County
|1
|0
|2,992
|55
|Talladega County
|4
|0
|26,775
|389
|Tallapoosa County
|2
|0
|13,615
|249
|Tuscaloosa County
|15
|0
|66,125
|827
|Walker County
|7
|0
|22,417
|471
|Washington County
|0
|0
|4,178
|60
|Wilcox County
|0
|0
|3,448
|48
|Winston County
|3
|0
|8,819
|138
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.