Alabama coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Alabama faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Alabama, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Alabama
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases1,531,305366
Deaths20,5334

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Alabama, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Alabama. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Alabama

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Autauga County4018,480228
Baldwin County11065,895716
Barbour County206,926103
Bibb County207,560108
Blount County4017,286258
Bullock County102,81754
Butler County006,056130
Calhoun County8038,477659
Chambers County1010,017169
Cherokee County106,03987
Chilton County2012,438214
Choctaw County002,19338
Clarke County008,041106
Clay County104,76190
Cleburne County004,11871
Coffee County3016,062242
Colbert County7019,602270
Conecuh County103,35473
Coosa County003,51162
Covington County1010,967250
Crenshaw County004,406107
Cullman County6029,527383
Dale County3015,486244
Dallas County3010,141255
DeKalb County5021,284341
Elmore County6027,810358
Escambia County1011,597178
Etowah County15032,396680
Fayette County205,58397
Franklin County2011,329147
Geneva County207,471171
Greene County002,14952
Hale County105,390109
Henry County105,48179
Houston County5030,437525
Jackson County8017,089251
Jefferson County591220,2952,467
Lamar County304,43569
Lauderdale County7028,364410
Lawrence County208,915174
Lee County7044,293354
Limestone County7029,863307
Lowndes County103,07780
Macon County004,80989
Madison County360107,9291,024
Marengo County105,830114
Marion County309,427156
Marshall County5031,039404
Mobile County170128,4361,745
Monroe County106,19084
Montgomery County16067,122997
Morgan County16043,288536
Perry County002,50649
Pickens County306,008112
Pike County108,750140
Randolph County305,92777
Russell County3012,06498
Shelby County19071,943471
St. Clair County10030,250434
Sumter County102,99255
Talladega County4026,775389
Tallapoosa County2013,615249
Tuscaloosa County15066,125827
Walker County7022,417471
Washington County004,17860
Wilcox County003,44848
Winston County308,819138

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

