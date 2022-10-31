USAFactsUSAFacts
District of Columbia Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is District of Columbia progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

Data Updated Aug 31
/
District of Columbia

How many COVID-19 vaccines has District of Columbia administered?

In District of Columbia, 742,280 people or more than 95%* of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 556,418 people or 79% of District of Columbia's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 245,742 people or 35% of District of Columbia's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in District of Columbia
One dose and incomplete
Two doses or equivalent
Three or more
Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

What is the progress on vaccinations in District of Columbia?

Doses delivered and administered in District of Columbia as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

2,455,805 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in District of Columbia

1,815,498 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in District of Columbia

Compare states' vaccination progress or select a state to see detailed information

Percent of state's population who have received vaccines according to most recent state data.

Last updated 08-31

State% of population with at least one dose% fully vaccinated% with booster or additional dose
Alabama63.9%52.2%19.7%
Alaska71.5%63.4%29.9%
Arizona75.5%63.1%28.5%
Arkansas68.2%55.6%23.4%
California84.1%73.5%41%
Colorado81.4%71.6%39.6%
Connecticut>95%*80.8%43.3%
Delaware85.3%70.9%34.4%
District of Columbia>95%*78.8%34.8%
Florida80.9%68.2%28.9%
Georgia66.9%56%22.9%
Hawaii89.5%79.7%45.7%
Idaho62.4%55.1%25.3%
Illinois77.2%69.6%38.1%
Indiana63.2%56.8%27.7%
Iowa69.2%63%34.7%
Kansas74.2%63.3%29.4%
Kentucky67.4%58.4%27.1%
Louisiana62%54.4%22.7%
Maine93.2%81.2%47.5%
Maryland88.9%77.3%42.1%
Massachusetts>95%*80.8%43.3%
Michigan68.1%61.1%34.4%
Minnesota76.8%70.4%42.5%
Mississippi60.9%53%21.1%
Missouri67.6%57.3%25.7%
Montana66.6%57.8%28.8%
Nebraska71.7%64.7%34.5%
Nevada77%62%25.3%
New Hampshire90.7%72.4%35.1%
New Jersey92.4%77.1%38.5%
New Mexico90.5%72.8%38.1%
New York92%78.5%37.1%
North Carolina87.3%63.5%18.2%
North Dakota67.1%56.7%25.8%
Ohio64.4%59.3%32.4%
Oklahoma72.7%58.6%23.1%
Oregon79.3%70.7%39.8%
Pennsylvania87.6%70.5%31.5%
Rhode Island>95%*84.9%47.6%
South Carolina69.3%58.3%24.9%
South Dakota79.2%63.7%28.1%
Tennessee63.4%55.4%25.7%
Texas74.4%61.6%23.1%
Utah73.7%65.4%30.9%
Vermont>95%*82.8%52.4%
Virginia87.9%74.6%38.1%
Washington82.9%73.7%41.1%
West Virginia66.2%58.7%28%
Wisconsin73.2%66.7%39%
Wyoming59.2%51.9%23.5%
Show More
