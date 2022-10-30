USAFactsUSAFacts
Vermont coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Vermont faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Vermont, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Vermont
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases144,3460
Deaths7340

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Vermont, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Vermont. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Vermont

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Addison County006,60522
Bennington County0011,65479
Caledonia County006,37034
Chittenden County0038,103191
Essex County001,4184
Franklin County0011,08871
Grand Isle County001,2456
Lamoille County004,20520
Orange County004,89814
Orleans County007,05539
Rutland County0015,86481
Washington County0013,73864
Windham County008,29243
Windsor County0011,13061

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

