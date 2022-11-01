USAFactsUSAFacts
Petroleum County, Montana coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Petroleum County faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on cases and infection rates. This pages tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Petroleum County, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Montana
Petroleum County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases400
Deaths10

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Petroleum County, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Petroleum County, Montana. This page will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

