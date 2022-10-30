Louisiana coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|1,459,308
|0
|Deaths
|18,136
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Louisiana, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Louisiana. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Louisiana
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Acadia Parish
|0
|0
|18,241
|301
|Allen Parish
|0
|0
|8,819
|143
|Ascension Parish
|0
|0
|40,002
|302
|Assumption Parish
|0
|0
|6,402
|72
|Avoyelles Parish
|0
|0
|13,560
|215
|Beauregard Parish
|0
|0
|10,652
|144
|Bienville Parish
|0
|0
|4,707
|115
|Bossier Parish
|0
|0
|47,109
|522
|Caddo Parish
|0
|0
|81,999
|1,222
|Calcasieu Parish
|0
|0
|63,247
|731
|Caldwell Parish
|0
|0
|4,286
|55
|Cameron Parish
|0
|0
|1,325
|10
|Catahoula Parish
|0
|0
|3,002
|59
|Claiborne Parish
|0
|0
|3,873
|81
|Concordia Parish
|0
|0
|5,943
|91
|De Soto Parish
|0
|0
|9,072
|142
|East Baton Rouge Parish
|0
|0
|129,335
|1,395
|East Carroll Parish
|0
|0
|3,041
|38
|East Feliciana Parish
|0
|0
|7,878
|177
|Evangeline Parish
|0
|0
|9,858
|161
|Franklin Parish
|0
|0
|8,458
|186
|Grant Parish
|0
|0
|6,852
|97
|Iberia Parish
|0
|0
|23,088
|271
|Iberville Parish
|0
|0
|10,948
|155
|Jackson Parish
|0
|0
|5,246
|81
|Jefferson Davis Parish
|0
|0
|7,913
|171
|Jefferson Parish
|0
|0
|134,046
|1,409
|LaSalle Parish
|0
|0
|4,893
|67
|Lafayette Parish
|0
|0
|73,077
|520
|Lafourche Parish
|0
|0
|32,723
|392
|Lincoln Parish
|0
|0
|14,664
|156
|Livingston Parish
|0
|0
|41,872
|480
|Madison Parish
|0
|0
|3,729
|64
|Morehouse Parish
|0
|0
|8,163
|142
|Natchitoches Parish
|0
|0
|12,223
|181
|Orleans Parish
|0
|0
|106,755
|1,169
|Ouachita Parish
|0
|0
|59,554
|806
|Plaquemines Parish
|0
|0
|7,435
|48
|Pointe Coupee Parish
|0
|0
|7,437
|96
|Rapides Parish
|0
|0
|37,952
|604
|Red River Parish
|0
|0
|2,425
|58
|Richland Parish
|0
|0
|8,294
|104
|Sabine Parish
|0
|0
|7,688
|122
|St. Bernard Parish
|0
|0
|13,411
|117
|St. Charles Parish
|0
|0
|16,257
|152
|St. Helena Parish
|0
|0
|2,137
|25
|St. James Parish
|0
|0
|6,939
|78
|St. John the Baptist Parish
|0
|0
|12,545
|187
|St. Landry Parish
|0
|0
|26,159
|426
|St. Martin Parish
|0
|0
|14,540
|197
|St. Mary Parish
|0
|0
|14,665
|281
|St. Tammany Parish
|0
|0
|86,174
|911
|Tangipahoa Parish
|0
|0
|41,454
|645
|Tensas Parish
|0
|0
|1,248
|13
|Terrebonne Parish
|0
|0
|36,843
|432
|Union Parish
|0
|0
|8,423
|142
|Vermilion Parish
|0
|0
|18,067
|241
|Vernon Parish
|0
|0
|11,209
|195
|Washington Parish
|0
|0
|15,342
|264
|Webster Parish
|0
|0
|13,751
|195
|West Baton Rouge Parish
|0
|0
|8,534
|93
|West Carroll Parish
|0
|0
|4,331
|71
|West Feliciana Parish
|0
|0
|3,102
|48
|Winn Parish
|0
|0
|5,241
|68
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.