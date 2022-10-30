USAFactsUSAFacts
Louisiana coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Louisiana faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Louisiana, both recent and all-time.

Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases1,459,3080
Deaths18,1360

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Louisiana, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Louisiana. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Louisiana

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Acadia Parish0018,241301
Allen Parish008,819143
Ascension Parish0040,002302
Assumption Parish006,40272
Avoyelles Parish0013,560215
Beauregard Parish0010,652144
Bienville Parish004,707115
Bossier Parish0047,109522
Caddo Parish0081,9991,222
Calcasieu Parish0063,247731
Caldwell Parish004,28655
Cameron Parish001,32510
Catahoula Parish003,00259
Claiborne Parish003,87381
Concordia Parish005,94391
De Soto Parish009,072142
East Baton Rouge Parish00129,3351,395
East Carroll Parish003,04138
East Feliciana Parish007,878177
Evangeline Parish009,858161
Franklin Parish008,458186
Grant Parish006,85297
Iberia Parish0023,088271
Iberville Parish0010,948155
Jackson Parish005,24681
Jefferson Davis Parish007,913171
Jefferson Parish00134,0461,409
LaSalle Parish004,89367
Lafayette Parish0073,077520
Lafourche Parish0032,723392
Lincoln Parish0014,664156
Livingston Parish0041,872480
Madison Parish003,72964
Morehouse Parish008,163142
Natchitoches Parish0012,223181
Orleans Parish00106,7551,169
Ouachita Parish0059,554806
Plaquemines Parish007,43548
Pointe Coupee Parish007,43796
Rapides Parish0037,952604
Red River Parish002,42558
Richland Parish008,294104
Sabine Parish007,688122
St. Bernard Parish0013,411117
St. Charles Parish0016,257152
St. Helena Parish002,13725
St. James Parish006,93978
St. John the Baptist Parish0012,545187
St. Landry Parish0026,159426
St. Martin Parish0014,540197
St. Mary Parish0014,665281
St. Tammany Parish0086,174911
Tangipahoa Parish0041,454645
Tensas Parish001,24813
Terrebonne Parish0036,843432
Union Parish008,423142
Vermilion Parish0018,067241
Vernon Parish0011,209195
Washington Parish0015,342264
Webster Parish0013,751195
West Baton Rouge Parish008,53493
West Carroll Parish004,33171
West Feliciana Parish003,10248
Winn Parish005,24168

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

