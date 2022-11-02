Wyoming Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Wyoming progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

Summary Cases and Deaths Vaccination Progress Impact and Recovery Related Articles

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Wyoming administered?

In Wyoming , 342,903 people or 59% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 300,240 people or 52% of Wyoming 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 135,802 people or 23% of Wyoming 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Wyoming

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Wyoming ?

In Wyoming , 342,903 people or 59% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 300,240 people or 52% of Wyoming 's population have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 135,802 people or 23% of the population in Wyoming received a booster or similar dose.

Doses delivered and administered in Wyoming as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

1,178,885 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Wyoming

813,579 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wyoming