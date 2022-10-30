Wisconsin Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Wisconsin progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Wisconsin administered?

In Wisconsin , 4,263,864 people or 73% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 3,880,908 people or 67% of Wisconsin 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 2,271,190 people or 39% of Wisconsin 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Wisconsin

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Wisconsin ?

Doses delivered and administered in Wisconsin as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

14,708,345 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Wisconsin

11,583,812 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin