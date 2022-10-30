Virginia Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Virginia progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Virginia administered?

In Virginia , 7,504,177 people or 88% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 6,368,077 people or 75% of Virginia 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 3,254,033 people or 38% of Virginia 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Virginia

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Virginia ?

Doses delivered and administered in Virginia as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

24,276,185 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Virginia

18,323,033 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Virginia