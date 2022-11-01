Vermont Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Vermont progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Vermont administered?

In Vermont , 599,031 people or more than 95%* of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 516,923 people or 83% of Vermont 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 326,906 people or 52% of Vermont 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Vermont

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Vermont ?

Doses delivered and administered in Vermont as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

2,292,290 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Vermont

1,626,680 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Vermont