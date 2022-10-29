Utah Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Utah progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Utah administered?

In Utah , 2,363,082 people or 74% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 2,096,408 people or 65% of Utah 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 990,240 people or 31% of Utah 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Utah

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Utah ?

Doses delivered and administered in Utah as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

7,636,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Utah

5,777,923 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Utah