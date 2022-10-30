South Dakota Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is South Dakota progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has South Dakota administered?

In South Dakota , 700,878 people or 79% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 563,276 people or 64% of South Dakota 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 248,903 people or 28% of South Dakota 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in South Dakota

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in South Dakota ?

Doses delivered and administered in South Dakota as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

2,392,165 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in South Dakota

1,596,076 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in South Dakota