Rhode Island Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Rhode Island progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Rhode Island administered?

In Rhode Island , 1,080,406 people or more than 95%* of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 899,544 people or 85% of Rhode Island 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 504,540 people or 48% of Rhode Island 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Rhode Island

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Rhode Island ?

Doses delivered and administered in Rhode Island as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

3,184,925 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Rhode Island

2,492,251 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Rhode Island