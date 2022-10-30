USAFactsUSAFacts
Rhode Island Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Rhode Island progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

Data Updated Aug 31
Rhode Island

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Rhode Island administered?

In Rhode Island, 1,080,406 people or more than 95%* of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 899,544 people or 85% of Rhode Island's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 504,540 people or 48% of Rhode Island's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Rhode Island
One dose and incomplete
Two doses or equivalent
Three or more
Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Rhode Island?

In Rhode Island, 1,080,406 people or more than 95%* of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 899,544 people or 85% of Rhode Island's population have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 504,540 people or 48% of the population in Rhode Island received a booster or similar dose.

Doses delivered and administered in Rhode Island as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

3,184,925 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Rhode Island

2,492,251 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Rhode Island

Compare states' vaccination progress or select a state to see detailed information

Percent of state's population who have received vaccines according to most recent state data.

Last updated 08-31

State% of population with at least one dose% fully vaccinated% with booster or additional dose
Alabama63.9%52.2%19.7%
Alaska71.5%63.4%29.9%
Arizona75.5%63.1%28.5%
Arkansas68.2%55.6%23.4%
California84.1%73.5%41%
Colorado81.4%71.6%39.6%
Connecticut>95%*80.8%43.3%
Delaware85.3%70.9%34.4%
District of Columbia>95%*78.8%34.8%
Florida80.9%68.2%28.9%
Georgia66.9%56%22.9%
Hawaii89.5%79.7%45.7%
Idaho62.4%55.1%25.3%
Illinois77.2%69.6%38.1%
Indiana63.2%56.8%27.7%
Iowa69.2%63%34.7%
Kansas74.2%63.3%29.4%
Kentucky67.4%58.4%27.1%
Louisiana62%54.4%22.7%
Maine93.2%81.2%47.5%
Maryland88.9%77.3%42.1%
Massachusetts>95%*80.8%43.3%
Michigan68.1%61.1%34.4%
Minnesota76.8%70.4%42.5%
Mississippi60.9%53%21.1%
Missouri67.6%57.3%25.7%
Montana66.6%57.8%28.8%
Nebraska71.7%64.7%34.5%
Nevada77%62%25.3%
New Hampshire90.7%72.4%35.1%
New Jersey92.4%77.1%38.5%
New Mexico90.5%72.8%38.1%
New York92%78.5%37.1%
North Carolina87.3%63.5%18.2%
North Dakota67.1%56.7%25.8%
Ohio64.4%59.3%32.4%
Oklahoma72.7%58.6%23.1%
Oregon79.3%70.7%39.8%
Pennsylvania87.6%70.5%31.5%
Rhode Island>95%*84.9%47.6%
South Carolina69.3%58.3%24.9%
South Dakota79.2%63.7%28.1%
Tennessee63.4%55.4%25.7%
Texas74.4%61.6%23.1%
Utah73.7%65.4%30.9%
Vermont>95%*82.8%52.4%
Virginia87.9%74.6%38.1%
Washington82.9%73.7%41.1%
West Virginia66.2%58.7%28%
Wisconsin73.2%66.7%39%
Wyoming59.2%51.9%23.5%
