Pennsylvania Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Pennsylvania progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Pennsylvania administered?

In Pennsylvania , 11,209,639 people or 88% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 9,031,217 people or 70% of Pennsylvania 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 4,027,810 people or 31% of Pennsylvania 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Pennsylvania

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Pennsylvania ?

Doses delivered and administered in Pennsylvania as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

38,262,485 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Pennsylvania

25,709,145 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania