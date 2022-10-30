Oregon Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Oregon progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Oregon administered?

In Oregon , 3,345,861 people or 79% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 2,981,938 people or 71% of Oregon 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 1,677,650 people or 40% of Oregon 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Oregon

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Oregon ?

Doses delivered and administered in Oregon as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

12,675,685 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Oregon

8,671,858 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Oregon