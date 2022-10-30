Ohio Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Ohio progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

Summary Cases and Deaths Vaccination Progress Impact and Recovery Related Articles

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Ohio administered?

In Ohio , 7,533,259 people or 64% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 6,932,260 people or 59% of Ohio 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 3,785,293 people or 32% of Ohio 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Ohio

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Ohio ?

In Ohio , 7,533,259 people or 64% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 6,932,260 people or 59% of Ohio 's population have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 3,785,293 people or 32% of the population in Ohio received a booster or similar dose.

Doses delivered and administered in Ohio as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

28,461,855 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Ohio

19,827,305 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ohio