North Carolina Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is North Carolina progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

Summary Cases and Deaths Vaccination Progress Impact and Recovery Related Articles

How many COVID-19 vaccines has North Carolina administered?

In North Carolina , 9,152,431 people or 87% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 6,657,660 people or 64% of North Carolina 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 1,908,852 people or 18% of North Carolina 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in North Carolina

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in North Carolina ?

In North Carolina , 9,152,431 people or 87% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 6,657,660 people or 64% of North Carolina 's population have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 1,908,852 people or 18% of the population in North Carolina received a booster or similar dose.

Doses delivered and administered in North Carolina as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

27,380,920 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in North Carolina

18,519,478 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina