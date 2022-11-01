New Mexico Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is New Mexico progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has New Mexico administered?

In New Mexico , 1,896,696 people or 90% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,525,805 people or 73% of New Mexico 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 799,798 people or 38% of New Mexico 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in New Mexico

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in New Mexico ?

Doses delivered and administered in New Mexico as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

5,547,345 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in New Mexico

4,420,792 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Mexico