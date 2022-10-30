New Jersey Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is New Jersey progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

Summary Cases and Deaths Vaccination Progress Impact and Recovery Related Articles

How many COVID-19 vaccines has New Jersey administered?

In New Jersey , 8,207,531 people or 92% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 6,851,664 people or 77% of New Jersey 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 3,418,237 people or 38% of New Jersey 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in New Jersey

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in New Jersey ?

In New Jersey , 8,207,531 people or 92% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 6,851,664 people or 77% of New Jersey 's population have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 3,418,237 people or 38% of the population in New Jersey received a booster or similar dose.

Doses delivered and administered in New Jersey as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

26,859,215 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in New Jersey

18,851,613 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Jersey