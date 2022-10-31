New Hampshire Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is New Hampshire progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has New Hampshire administered?

In New Hampshire , 1,233,297 people or 91% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 984,408 people or 72% of New Hampshire 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 476,592 people or 35% of New Hampshire 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in New Hampshire

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in New Hampshire ?

Doses delivered and administered in New Hampshire as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

4,522,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in New Hampshire

2,739,221 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Hampshire