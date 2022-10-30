Nevada Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

In Nevada, 2,370,734 people or 77% of the state has received at least one dose.
Overall, 1,908,864 people or 62% of Nevada's population are considered fully vaccinated.
Additionally, 780,362 people or 25% of Nevada's population have recieved a booster dose.
7,099,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Nevada
5,315,414 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada
Percent of state's population who have received vaccines according to most recent state data.
|State
|% of population with at least one dose
|% fully vaccinated
|% with booster or additional dose
|Alabama
|63.9%
|52.2%
|19.7%
|Alaska
|71.5%
|63.4%
|29.9%
|Arizona
|75.5%
|63.1%
|28.5%
|Arkansas
|68.2%
|55.6%
|23.4%
|California
|84.1%
|73.5%
|41%
|Colorado
|81.4%
|71.6%
|39.6%
|Connecticut
|>95%*
|80.8%
|43.3%
|Delaware
|85.3%
|70.9%
|34.4%
|District of Columbia
|>95%*
|78.8%
|34.8%
|Florida
|80.9%
|68.2%
|28.9%
|Georgia
|66.9%
|56%
|22.9%
|Hawaii
|89.5%
|79.7%
|45.7%
|Idaho
|62.4%
|55.1%
|25.3%
|Illinois
|77.2%
|69.6%
|38.1%
|Indiana
|63.2%
|56.8%
|27.7%
|Iowa
|69.2%
|63%
|34.7%
|Kansas
|74.2%
|63.3%
|29.4%
|Kentucky
|67.4%
|58.4%
|27.1%
|Louisiana
|62%
|54.4%
|22.7%
|Maine
|93.2%
|81.2%
|47.5%
|Maryland
|88.9%
|77.3%
|42.1%
|Massachusetts
|>95%*
|80.8%
|43.3%
|Michigan
|68.1%
|61.1%
|34.4%
|Minnesota
|76.8%
|70.4%
|42.5%
|Mississippi
|60.9%
|53%
|21.1%
|Missouri
|67.6%
|57.3%
|25.7%
|Montana
|66.6%
|57.8%
|28.8%
|Nebraska
|71.7%
|64.7%
|34.5%
|Nevada
|77%
|62%
|25.3%
|New Hampshire
|90.7%
|72.4%
|35.1%
|New Jersey
|92.4%
|77.1%
|38.5%
|New Mexico
|90.5%
|72.8%
|38.1%
|New York
|92%
|78.5%
|37.1%
|North Carolina
|87.3%
|63.5%
|18.2%
|North Dakota
|67.1%
|56.7%
|25.8%
|Ohio
|64.4%
|59.3%
|32.4%
|Oklahoma
|72.7%
|58.6%
|23.1%
|Oregon
|79.3%
|70.7%
|39.8%
|Pennsylvania
|87.6%
|70.5%
|31.5%
|Rhode Island
|>95%*
|84.9%
|47.6%
|South Carolina
|69.3%
|58.3%
|24.9%
|South Dakota
|79.2%
|63.7%
|28.1%
|Tennessee
|63.4%
|55.4%
|25.7%
|Texas
|74.4%
|61.6%
|23.1%
|Utah
|73.7%
|65.4%
|30.9%
|Vermont
|>95%*
|82.8%
|52.4%
|Virginia
|87.9%
|74.6%
|38.1%
|Washington
|82.9%
|73.7%
|41.1%
|West Virginia
|66.2%
|58.7%
|28%
|Wisconsin
|73.2%
|66.7%
|39%
|Wyoming
|59.2%
|51.9%
|23.5%