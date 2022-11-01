Nebraska Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Nebraska progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Nebraska administered?

In Nebraska , 1,387,448 people or 72% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,252,003 people or 65% of Nebraska 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 667,481 people or 35% of Nebraska 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Nebraska

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Nebraska ?

Doses delivered and administered in Nebraska as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

4,956,140 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Nebraska

3,529,237 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nebraska