Missouri Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Missouri progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Missouri administered?

In Missouri , 4,150,708 people or 68% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 3,516,750 people or 57% of Missouri 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 1,575,592 people or 26% of Missouri 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Missouri

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Missouri ?

Doses delivered and administered in Missouri as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

14,230,405 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Missouri

9,907,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Missouri