Mississippi Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Mississippi progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

Summary Cases and Deaths Vaccination Progress Impact and Recovery Related Articles

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Mississippi administered?

In Mississippi , 1,811,293 people or 61% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,576,362 people or 53% of Mississippi 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 627,504 people or 21% of Mississippi 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Mississippi

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Mississippi ?

In Mississippi , 1,811,293 people or 61% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,576,362 people or 53% of Mississippi 's population have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 627,504 people or 21% of the population in Mississippi received a booster or similar dose.

Doses delivered and administered in Mississippi as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

6,661,315 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Mississippi

4,144,932 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Mississippi