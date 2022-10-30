Michigan Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Michigan progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Michigan administered?

In Michigan , 6,800,483 people or 68% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 6,102,952 people or 61% of Michigan 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 3,439,091 people or 34% of Michigan 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Michigan

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Michigan ?

Doses delivered and administered in Michigan as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

26,660,010 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Michigan

17,666,431 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Michigan