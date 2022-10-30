Massachusetts Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Massachusetts progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Massachusetts administered?

In Massachusetts , 6,982,383 people or more than 95%* of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 5,570,460 people or 81% of Massachusetts 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 2,987,198 people or 43% of Massachusetts 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Massachusetts

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Massachusetts ?

Doses delivered and administered in Massachusetts as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

21,172,070 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Massachusetts

16,811,175 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts