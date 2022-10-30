Maryland Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Maryland progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Maryland administered?

In Maryland , 5,375,064 people or 89% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 4,674,828 people or 77% of Maryland 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 2,544,212 people or 42% of Maryland 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Maryland

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Maryland ?

Doses delivered and administered in Maryland as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

20,155,570 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Maryland

13,758,048 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Maryland