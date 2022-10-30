Louisiana Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Louisiana progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

Summary Cases and Deaths Vaccination Progress Impact and Recovery Related Articles

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Louisiana administered?

In Louisiana , 2,884,018 people or 62% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 2,526,855 people or 54% of Louisiana 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 1,053,368 people or 23% of Louisiana 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Louisiana

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Louisiana ?

In Louisiana , 2,884,018 people or 62% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 2,526,855 people or 54% of Louisiana 's population have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 1,053,368 people or 23% of the population in Louisiana received a booster or similar dose.

Doses delivered and administered in Louisiana as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

9,608,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Louisiana

6,707,088 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Louisiana