Kansas Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Kansas progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Kansas administered?

In Kansas , 2,160,689 people or 74% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,845,074 people or 63% of Kansas 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 856,473 people or 29% of Kansas 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Kansas

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Kansas ?

Doses delivered and administered in Kansas as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

7,491,415 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Kansas

5,057,447 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Kansas