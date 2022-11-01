Iowa Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Iowa progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

Summary Cases and Deaths Vaccination Progress Impact and Recovery Related Articles

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Iowa administered?

In Iowa , 2,182,930 people or 69% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,986,231 people or 63% of Iowa 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 1,094,139 people or 35% of Iowa 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Iowa

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Iowa ?

In Iowa , 2,182,930 people or 69% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,986,231 people or 63% of Iowa 's population have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 1,094,139 people or 35% of the population in Iowa received a booster or similar dose.

Doses delivered and administered in Iowa as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

8,359,055 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Iowa

5,726,180 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa