Indiana Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Indiana progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Indiana administered?

In Indiana , 4,252,515 people or 63% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 3,826,250 people or 57% of Indiana 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 1,862,656 people or 28% of Indiana 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Indiana

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Indiana ?

Doses delivered and administered in Indiana as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

16,768,480 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Indiana

10,588,162 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana