Illinois Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Illinois progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Illinois administered?

In Illinois , 9,785,971 people or 77% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 8,819,390 people or 70% of Illinois 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 4,831,908 people or 38% of Illinois 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Illinois

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Illinois ?

Doses delivered and administered in Illinois as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

34,495,375 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Illinois

25,262,528 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Illinois