Hawaii Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Hawaii progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Hawaii administered?

In Hawaii , 1,266,721 people or 90% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,128,707 people or 80% of Hawaii 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 646,528 people or 46% of Hawaii 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Hawaii

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Hawaii ?

Doses delivered and administered in Hawaii as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

4,253,680 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Hawaii

3,325,376 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Hawaii