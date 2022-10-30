Georgia Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Georgia progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Georgia administered?

In Georgia , 7,108,056 people or 67% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 5,950,885 people or 56% of Georgia 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 2,432,269 people or 23% of Georgia 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Georgia

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Georgia ?

Doses delivered and administered in Georgia as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

26,251,855 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Georgia

16,253,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Georgia