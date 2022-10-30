Florida Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Florida progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Florida administered?

In Florida , 17,375,503 people or 81% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 14,643,957 people or 68% of Florida 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 6,214,937 people or 29% of Florida 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Florida

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Florida ?

Doses delivered and administered in Florida as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

56,680,185 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Florida

40,475,812 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Florida