Delaware Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Delaware progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Delaware administered?

In Delaware , 830,782 people or 85% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 690,299 people or 71% of Delaware 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 334,541 people or 34% of Delaware 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Delaware

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Delaware ?

Doses delivered and administered in Delaware as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

2,984,255 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Delaware

2,006,652 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Delaware