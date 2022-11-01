Connecticut Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Connecticut progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

Summary Cases and Deaths Vaccination Progress Impact and Recovery Related Articles

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Connecticut administered?

In Connecticut , 3,495,915 people or more than 95%* of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 2,879,932 people or 81% of Connecticut 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 1,545,383 people or 43% of Connecticut 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Connecticut

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Connecticut ?

In Connecticut , 3,495,915 people or more than 95%* of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 2,879,932 people or 81% of Connecticut 's population have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 1,545,383 people or 43% of the population in Connecticut received a booster or similar dose.

Doses delivered and administered in Connecticut as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

10,841,425 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Connecticut

8,510,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Connecticut