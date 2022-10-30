Colorado Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Colorado progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Colorado administered?

In Colorado , 4,686,124 people or 81% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 4,122,329 people or 72% of Colorado 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 2,278,435 people or 40% of Colorado 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Colorado

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Colorado ?

Doses delivered and administered in Colorado as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

15,839,015 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Colorado

12,152,626 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Colorado