Rhode Island coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Rhode Island faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Rhode Island, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Rhode Island
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases409,833242
Deaths3,6810

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Rhode Island, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Rhode Island. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Rhode Island

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Bristol County13016,612186
Kent County39059,685529
Newport County15024,70698
Providence County1500260,3312,615
Washington County26040,247251

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

NEWSLETTER






