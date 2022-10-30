USAFactsUSAFacts
New Jersey coronavirus cases and deaths

How is New Jersey faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in New Jersey, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
New Jersey
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases2,783,7231,394
Deaths34,8624

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In New Jersey, there were 9,762 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 28 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

11
19

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in New Jersey. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for New Jersey

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Atlantic County33084,0791,053
Bergen County1710293,6843,582
Burlington County640129,7951,302
Camden County730155,6181,899
Cape May County12127,649327
Cumberland County25048,160645
Essex County1380267,2263,679
Gloucester County35084,8791,012
Hudson County930217,8152,794
Hunterdon County14031,632290
Mercer County410101,0841,310
Middlesex County1320251,4992,945
Monmouth County1050204,9002,292
Morris County810152,1911,622
Ocean County1130197,6823,147
Passaic County810176,2072,400
Salem County7017,133259
Somerset County45089,2421,004
Sussex County27041,898507
Union County881179,8792,439
Warren County-440026,170354

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

