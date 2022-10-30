USAFactsUSAFacts
Maryland coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Maryland faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Maryland, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
Maryland
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases1,261,8340
Deaths15,4970

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Maryland, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Maryland. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Maryland

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Allegany County0019,335372
Anne Arundel County00107,2551,147
Baltimore County00154,1592,587
Baltimore city00133,1481,850
Calvert County0013,159153
Caroline County006,69483
Carroll County0025,078424
Cecil County0018,040269
Charles County0034,033370
Dorchester County008,678112
Frederick County0052,763546
Garrett County006,370117
Harford County0044,467606
Howard County0056,137394
Kent County003,58073
Montgomery County00216,4902,138
Prince George's County00202,2942,226
Queen Anne's County008,051118
Somerset County005,72176
St. Mary's County0022,001230
Talbot County006,44694
Washington County0038,202600
Wicomico County0022,565342
Worcester County009,919167

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

