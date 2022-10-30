Maryland coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|1,261,834
|0
|Deaths
|15,497
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Maryland, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Maryland. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Maryland
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany County
|0
|0
|19,335
|372
|Anne Arundel County
|0
|0
|107,255
|1,147
|Baltimore County
|0
|0
|154,159
|2,587
|Baltimore city
|0
|0
|133,148
|1,850
|Calvert County
|0
|0
|13,159
|153
|Caroline County
|0
|0
|6,694
|83
|Carroll County
|0
|0
|25,078
|424
|Cecil County
|0
|0
|18,040
|269
|Charles County
|0
|0
|34,033
|370
|Dorchester County
|0
|0
|8,678
|112
|Frederick County
|0
|0
|52,763
|546
|Garrett County
|0
|0
|6,370
|117
|Harford County
|0
|0
|44,467
|606
|Howard County
|0
|0
|56,137
|394
|Kent County
|0
|0
|3,580
|73
|Montgomery County
|0
|0
|216,490
|2,138
|Prince George's County
|0
|0
|202,294
|2,226
|Queen Anne's County
|0
|0
|8,051
|118
|Somerset County
|0
|0
|5,721
|76
|St. Mary's County
|0
|0
|22,001
|230
|Talbot County
|0
|0
|6,446
|94
|Washington County
|0
|0
|38,202
|600
|Wicomico County
|0
|0
|22,565
|342
|Worcester County
|0
|0
|9,919
|167
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.