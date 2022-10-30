USAFactsUSAFacts
Idaho coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Idaho faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Idaho, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Idaho
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases498,808103
Deaths5,2030

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Idaho, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Idaho. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Idaho

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Ada County290153,2871,086
Adams County0077016
Bannock County9023,533267
Bear Lake County001,05318
Benewah County002,67042
Bingham County1010,764168
Blaine County106,92432
Boise County001,26014
Bonner County209,931193
Bonneville County11033,974293
Boundary County102,30867
Butte County0053012
Camas County001712
Canyon County12067,764713
Caribou County001,61034
Cassia County205,39155
Clark County001151
Clearwater County102,53536
Custer County006819
Elmore County208,48371
Franklin County002,50830
Fremont County002,34130
Gem County204,07483
Gooding County003,73760
Idaho County103,42858
Jefferson County106,55866
Jerome County106,85067
Kootenai County7045,580633
Latah County107,50953
Lemhi County001,67528
Lewis County201,30130
Lincoln County001,21815
Madison County1013,44855
Minidoka County104,64566
Nez Perce County4010,046156
Oneida County0090911
Owyhee County002,51153
Payette County106,34490
Power County101,59420
Shoshone County003,00979
Teton County002,8609
Twin Falls County5027,354306
Valley County003,00017
Washington County002,55559

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

