Alaska coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Alaska faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Alaska, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Alaska
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases274,3980
Deaths1,3320

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Alaska, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Alaska. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Alaska

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Aleutians East Borough007751
Aleutians West Census Area001,0373
Anchorage Municipality00116,887568
Bethel Census Area0012,13845
Bristol Bay Borough006082
Denali Borough004661
Dillingham Census Area002,09012
Fairbanks North Star Borough0031,064153
Haines Borough007731
Hoonah-Angoon Census Area0000
Juneau City and Borough0010,72125
Kenai Peninsula Borough0020,509113
Ketchikan Gateway Borough004,79827
Kodiak Island Borough005,46212
Kusilvak Census Area001,5084
Lake and Peninsula Borough001210
Matanuska-Susitna Borough0039,020257
Nome Census Area006,7595
North Slope Borough004,68513
Northwest Arctic Borough005,30520
Petersburg Borough001792
Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area002514
Sitka City and Borough003,1109
Skagway Municipality00300
Southeast Fairbanks Census Area002,18021
Valdez-Cordova Census Area002,11421
Wrangell City and Borough00710
Yakutat City and Borough00632
Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area001,67411

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

