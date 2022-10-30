USAFactsUSAFacts
Understanding the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia

Stay current on the state of the pandemic with daily metrics on vaccine distribution, coronavirus case counts by state and county, plus how the government is spending to boost the economy.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
Virginia
/
County

COVID-19 facts to know

The percentage of people working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, while housing got more expensive relative to income.

21.2 million Americans received their second booster by the end of July.

While non-Hispanic white people accounted for nearly two-thirds of all deaths nationwide, the non-Hispanic Native American and Black populations died at disproportionately higher rates.

Government data shows how COVID-19 intersected with everything from the economy to how people watch television.

The Title 42 health order kept nearly 2 million migrants from crossing the border since it went into effect at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total COVID-19 cases in Virginia


Virginia had 1,013 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 25, 2022

View the data

Total COVID-19 deaths in Virginia


Virginia had 20 new COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

View the data

First vaccination

Administered

89%

At least 7,605,201 people have received at least one dose.View the data

Fully vaccinated

Administered

76%

Overall 6,448,980 people are fully vaccinated.View the data
