Understanding the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky

The percentage of people working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, while housing got more expensive relative to income.

21.2 million Americans received their second booster by the end of July.

While non-Hispanic white people accounted for nearly two-thirds of all deaths nationwide, the non-Hispanic Native American and Black populations died at disproportionately higher rates.

Government data shows how COVID-19 intersected with everything from the economy to how people watch television.

The Title 42 health order kept nearly 2 million migrants from crossing the border since it went into effect at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.